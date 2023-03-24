KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-321 today on Friday, March 24 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

Advertisement

1738 1783 1378 1387

1873 1837 7138 7183

7318 7381 7813 7831

3178 3187 3718 3781

3817 3871 8173 8137

8713 8731 8317 8371

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-321

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS: Result at 3 pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS: To be updated

WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-321 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Advertisement

In a bid to determine whether you’ve won any prize money in the Kerala lottery of March 24, you can follow the below-mentioned online process:

Open the website www.keralalotteries.com on a browser. Scroll down to locate and then click on the “Lottery Result" option. After this, you must click on the “View" button on the subsequent page. You can take a look at the results by clicking on the “Download" button, which you will find at the top of the page. By clicking on this you can get the PDF file.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-321 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You have two options to know, if you won the Nirmal lottery NR-321 this Friday. Firstly you can either visit the official site of the Kerala Lottery Department by clicking here www.keralalotteries.com, or you can look for the public notifications in the Kerala Government Gazette.

To be able to bag the bumper prize money, all you need to do is buy a lottery ticket worth Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office located in Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery. It must be noted that of these all, Thamarassery is the most popular location.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Even before you claim your prize money, it is extremely crucial to check the validity of your ticket that has grabbed you any position. And this you can do by taking a look at the Kerala lottery results, which are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you found that your ticket number is listed in the result, then within 30 days you must visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Don’t forget to carry your ticket and identification proof, to be able to claim your prize.

Read all the Latest India News here