Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR-594 Result For March 25; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s full list of winning numbers for Karunya KR-594 lottery for Saturday, March 25. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 11:24 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-594 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-594 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-594 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-594 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-594 today on Saturday, March 25 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-594 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-594 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-594 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To see the results of Karunya Lottery No. KR-594, visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or check the Kerala Government Gazette.

To participate in the lottery, buy a ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), or Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) in the state of Kerala.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Start by visiting www.keralalotteries.com to access the lottery results. Next, choose the “Lottery Result" option and click on the “View" button once the new page loads. To download the PDF, select the Download icon located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To claim the prize money for Karunya Lottery No. KR-594, the winners must cross-check their ticket numbers in the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number is listed, they should visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days, along with their identity proof and ticket details.

