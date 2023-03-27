Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-712 Result For March 27 OUT; Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Win-Win W-712 lucky draw for Monday, March 27. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-712 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-712 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To check the Kerala Win-Win W-712 lottery results, simply follow these steps: First, visit www.keralalottery.info, then click on “Lottery Result" from the menu and select “View" on the next page. Finally, to obtain a PDF copy of the results, click on the download icon located at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-712 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To participate in the lottery, tickets can be purchased for Rs. 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices located in districts such as Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district), among others. Once the results are announced, you can also refer to the Kerala Government Gazette to check the outcome of the lottery game.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Following the announcement of the results, the authenticity of the lottery tickets need to be verified. This can be done by cross-checking your ticket number with the Kerala lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you confirm a match between your ticket number and the one printed in the Gazette, you will have a 30-day period to claim your prize money. To receive your prize amount, you must visit the Kerala lottery office situated in Thiruvananthapuram and provide your winning ticket and proof of identification.

