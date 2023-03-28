Kerala Lottery LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Result OUT; Check Winners List!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 15:34 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-358 today on Tuesday, March 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
6716 8872 1807 0225 3493 5267 6665 6271 6052 6896 2535 5303 1472 8699 1671 5361 8013 0069 8160 3586 1942 9508 1769 1492 7256 3128 0973 3423 8942 1764 8542 9331 2616 0542 5382 8111
0056 0344 1021 1201 1535 1626 2066 2278 2558 2670 2842 2888 2982 3241 3474 3770 4258 4273 4344 4694 4999 5279 5558 5656 6205 6277 6359 6392 6895 6993 7183 7233 7365 7393 7403 7415 8076 8283 8369 8400 8502 8605 8682 8717 8725 8880 8894 9007 9028 9276 9558 9635
1st Price: Rs. 75,00,000
Winning Ticket Number: SW 104268
Ticket Sold At: Thiruvananthapuram
Agent Name: Mohammed Yaseem
Agency No: T 2441
2nd Prize: Rs. 10,00,000
Winning Ticket Number: SV 407794
Ticket Sold At: Ernakulam
Agent Name: Meera Rajendra Kumar
Agency No: E 10374
1382 2049 3040 4173 4440 4590 4909 5090 5881 6198 6420 7753 8184 8860 8907 9053 9465 9513 9554 9923
0124 0341 0446 2076 3209 4097 4473 6259 7085 8568
0124 0341 0446 2076 3209 4097 4473 6259 7085 8568
SN 104268
SO 104268
SP 104268
SR 104268
SS 104268
ST 104268
SU 104268
SV 104268
SX 104268
SY 104268
SZ 104268
1490 2162 2328 2411 2653 2882 3861 4885 5053 5280 5999 6033 6867 6988 7543 7651 8197 8824
Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Click on the “Lottery Result" option.
Choose “View" on the resulting page.
Access the PDF file by clicking on the “Download" button located in the upper right corner of the page.
One can check the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-358 lottery on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, www.keralalottery.info, as well as in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery tickets are sold at Rs 40 in all Taluk lottery offices in the state, with the Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district) offices being the most frequented ones.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 LOTTERY RESULTS?
STEPS TO DOWNLOAD THE PDF WITH THE FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
Participants can verify the draw results in the Kerala Government Gazette to claim their prize money. To receive the prize money, they must visit the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw and bring their ticket and proof of identity.
Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 in May 2023
1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5,000
7th Prize: Rs 2,000
8th Prize: Rs 1,000
9th Prize: Rs 500
10th Prize: Rs 300
