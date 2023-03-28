Home / India / Kerala Lottery LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Result OUT; Check Winners List!
Kerala Lottery LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Result OUT; Check Winners List!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-358 lottery for Tuesday, March 28. Also check details of Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 below

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Tuesday, March 28: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Result Today on Tuesday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Sthree Sakthi SS-358, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result Sthree Sakthi SS-358, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-358 today on Tuesday, March 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000.

Mar 28, 2023 15:34 IST

IN PROGRESS: Winning Numbers for 7th Prize Worth Rs 200 - PART 1

6716 8872 1807 0225 3493 5267 6665 6271 6052 6896 2535 5303 1472 8699 1671 5361 8013 0069 8160 3586 1942 9508 1769 1492 7256 3128 0973 3423 8942 1764 8542 9331 2616 0542 5382 8111

Mar 28, 2023 15:30 IST

Mar 28, 2023 15:29 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for 6th Prize Worth Rs 500

0056 0344 1021 1201 1535 1626 2066 2278 2558 2670 2842 2888 2982 3241 3474 3770 4258 4273 4344 4694 4999 5279 5558 5656 6205 6277 6359 6392 6895 6993 7183 7233 7365 7393 7403 7415 8076 8283 8369 8400 8502 8605 8682 8717 8725 8880 8894 9007 9028 9276 9558 9635

Mar 28, 2023 15:28 IST

Thiruvananthapuram Resident Wins Rs 75 Lakh

1st Price: Rs. 75,00,000

Winning Ticket Number: SW 104268

Ticket Sold At: Thiruvananthapuram

Agent Name: Mohammed Yaseem

Agency No: T 2441

Mar 28, 2023 15:23 IST

Ernakulam Resident Win 2nd prize Worth Rs 10 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10,00,000

Winning Ticket Number: SV 407794

Ticket Sold At: Ernakulam

Agent Name: Meera Rajendra Kumar

Agency No: E 10374

Mar 28, 2023 15:20 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for 5th Prize Worth Rs 1,000:

1382 2049 3040 4173 4440 4590 4909 5090 5881 6198 6420 7753 8184 8860 8907 9053 9465 9513 9554 9923

Mar 28, 2023 15:19 IST

Mar 28, 2023 15:18 IST

Mar 28, 2023 15:17 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 2,000

0124 0341 0446 2076 3209 4097 4473 6259 7085 8568

Mar 28, 2023 15:13 IST

COMING UP SOON: Lucky Numbers For 4th Prize worth Rs 2,000

0124 0341 0446 2076 3209 4097 4473 6259 7085 8568

Mar 28, 2023 15:12 IST

Full List Of Winning Numbers For Consolation Prize Worth Rs 8,000

SN 104268

SO 104268

SP 104268

SR 104268

SS 104268

ST 104268

SU 104268

SV 104268

SX 104268

SY 104268

SZ 104268

Mar 28, 2023 15:11 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for 3rd Prize Worth Rs 5,000

1490 2162 2328 2411 2653 2882 3861 4885 5053 5280 5999 6033 6867 6988 7543 7651 8197 8824

Mar 28, 2023 15:10 IST

Mar 28, 2023 15:09 IST

Lucky Number For 2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is SV 407794

Mar 28, 2023 15:08 IST

Lucky Number For First Prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SW 104268

Mar 28, 2023 15:07 IST

Kerala Lottery Today Live Updates: Steps To Download PDF With Full List of Winning Numbers

Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Click on the “Lottery Result" option.

Choose “View" on the resulting page.

Access the PDF file by clicking on the “Download" button located in the upper right corner of the page.

Mar 28, 2023 15:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Today Live Updates: How to Check Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Result

One can check the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-358 lottery on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, www.keralalottery.info, as well as in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery tickets are sold at Rs 40 in all Taluk lottery offices in the state, with the Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district) offices being the most frequented ones.

Mar 28, 2023 15:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Today Live Updates: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Mar 28, 2023 15:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Today Live Updates: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Result Soon

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-358 lucky draw for Tuesday, March 28. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Participants can verify the draw results in the Kerala Government Gazette to claim their prize money. To receive the prize money, they must visit the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw and bring their ticket and proof of identity.

Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 in May 2023

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs  2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs  2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

