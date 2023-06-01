Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-604 Lottery for June 3; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY (3rd JUNE) LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-604 lucky draw for Saturday, June 3. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya KR-604 lucky draw below.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY (3rd June): KARUNYA KR-604 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department organises lucky draw for the weekly lottery every day at 3 pm. The draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. By purchasing tickets worth Rs 40, a person stands a chance to win Rs 70 to Rs 1 crore. The department also conducts six bumper draws throughout the year where winner of first prize stands a chance to win Rs 12 crore.
KERALA STATE WEEKLY LOTTERY SCHEDULE
Monday: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
Wednesday: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Thursday: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
Friday: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
Saturday: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
Sunday: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
KERALA STATE BUMPER LOTTERY
- Vishu Bumper Lottery
- Summer Bumper Lottery
- X’mas New Year Bumper
- Pooja Bumper Lottery
- Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery
- Monsoon Bumper Lottery
HOW TO CHECK KERALA LOTTERY RESULTS?
Participants of Kerala lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
KERALA LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/@KeralaLotteryLiveResult
KERALA LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE ON TV
Kerala state lottery department publishes daily results on various platforms including their official website, newspapers, and television channels. Several local TV channels also broadcast the lucky draw Live when it is declared.
Here’s a List of Channels Where You Can Watch Kerala Lottery Results:
- Kairali TV
- Kamudy TV
- JaiHind TV
- Asianet News
- Manorama News
- Media One TV
- Reporter TV
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Kerala lottery lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
DOCUMENTS NEEDED TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
- Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket
- Two passport-size photos attested by Gazetted officer
- Self-attested copy of pan card
- The Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2
- ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters id, etc)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS
PAYEES RECEIPT
https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view
LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view
A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view
CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK
https://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION
Q.Can I buy a Kerala Lottery ticket online?
No, online purchase of Kerala lottery tickets is not possible. Lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in Kerala.
Q.Can outsiders buy Kerala Lottery?
Yes, an outsider can purchase Kerala lottery tickets, but they need to be physically visit the state and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.
The Kerala lottery department website says: “It is important to note that selling or buying lottery tickets over the internet is illegal in India and it is also illegal to buy lottery tickets from an unauthorized vendor. Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in, as some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states."
