LIVE: Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Results For July 26 OUT; Ticket Sold in Palakkad Wins Rs 10 Crore | Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY MONSOON BUMPER BR-92 RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw today on Wednesday, July 26. The winner of the first prize worth Rs 10 crore is person with lucky number MB 200261. The draw took place using a lottery machine at the esteemed Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in the vibrant city of Thiruvananthapuram. Here’s full list of winning numbers for Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw.