Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 Results OUT: Here's Full List of Winning Numbers for May 24!

KERALA LOTTERY VISHU BUMPER LOTTERY BR-91 LUCKY DRAW: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winning numbers for the Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery. Ticket number VE 475588 won the first prize worth Rs 12 Crore. The bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

This year’s bumper lottery, which is being offered by the state’s lottery department, featured six series. The first prize winner will get Rs 12 crore, the second one to get Rs 1 crore, while the third prize is of Rs 10 lakh. A panel of independent judges monitored the entire draw.

VISHU BUMPER 2022 WINNER

Last year, Dr Pradeep Kumar a government employee in Tamil Nadu, and his relative Ramesan had claimed the first prize of Rs 10 crore. They had purchased the Vishu bumper lottery lucky ticket after they reached Thiruvananthapuram to see a relative off at the airport. After deducting tax, they received Rs 6 cr and 16 lakh.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY: DETAILS

TICKET COST: Rs 300 per ticket TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY: HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF?

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lottery: www.keralalotteryresult.net.

STEP 2: Access the Home Page.

STEP 3: Choose the link for Vishu Bumper Lottery Result.

STEP 4: You can also download the PDF format of the results for later.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY: HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To claim prize money for winning the Vishu Bumper-2022 BR-85 lucky draw, winners must verify their tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number is listed, they need to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days, bringing their tickets and identification proof. The verification process must be completed within 30 days of the results announcement. For prizes below Rs 10,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, winners must submit their tickets to a bank or the government lottery office, along with their identification proofs, in order to claim the prize.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES