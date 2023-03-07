Kerala Lottery 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-355 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department conducted the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-355 lucky draw at 3 PM in Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, March 7. Government officials closely supervised this daily event, in which the first winner got Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third-place winners received Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. FYI: independent judges diligently monitored the Kerala Lottery game daily. The list of winning numbers can be found below for participants to check.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-355 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-355 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-355 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Finding out the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-355 lottery is quite easy on the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website, www.keralalottery.info. If you prefer to see the result on the hard copy, the Kerala Government Gazette also announces the lucky numbers.

For a mere Rs 40, lottery tickets are up for grabs at any Taluk lottery office in the state, but most popular spots are the ones situated in Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district).

CHECK THE STEPS TO DOWNLOAD THE PDF WITH THE FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Find out the Kerala Lottery outcome by taking these simple strides:

1. Open the Kerala Lottery’s digital domain.

2. Pick the ‘Lottery Result’ alternative, and then a new page will open.

3. Go ahead and press ‘View,’ and a new window will pop up.

4. Lastly, seize the moment by clicking the ‘Download’ icon on the top right-hand side of the page to reach the PDF file.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you’re one of the hopefuls who took a chance with the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-355, it’s highly recommended to double-check the lucky draw results that have been announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize money, it’s essential to make a visit to the Kerala lottery office nestled in Thiruvananthapuram, but remember to do so within a month of the draw. It’s crucial to have your ticket and identification proof in hand, as they will be needed to claim the prize.

