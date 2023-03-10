Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-319 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-319 today on Friday, March 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.
KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER
4152 4125 4512 4521
4215 4251 1452 1425
1542 1524 1245 1254
5412 5421 5142 5124
5241 5214 2415 2451
2145 2154 2541 2514
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY
COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-319 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
- Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com.
- Select “Lottery Result" from the options provided.
- A new page will appear. Click on “View."
- To access the PDF file, click the “Download" button located at the top right corner of the page.
HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY RESULTS?
To check the outcome of Nirmal Plus Lottery No. NR-319, one can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette.
People who wish to participate in the lottery can obtain lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office within the state. Notable lottery offices in Kerala include Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
If you have won the Nirmal Plus Lottery No. NR-319 draw, it is essential to verify the validity of your winning ticket by referring to the Kerala lottery results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. Suppose you find your ticket number in the published gazette. In that case, you have 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram along with your tickets and identity proof to claim your prize.
Read all the Latest India News here