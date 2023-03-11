KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Karunya KR-592 lucky draw for Saturday, March 11. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-592 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KM 342893 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: MADHUSOODHANAN S

Agency No.: P 4289

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KB 184808 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JOSE P M

Agency No.: E 5112

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KA 966010 KB 559930

KC 664221 KD 198990

KE 757795 KF 532305

KG 347288 KH 501369

KJ 979240 KK 937323

KL 598535 KM 251791

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KA 342893 KB 342893

KC 342893 KD 342893

KE 342893 KF 342893

KG 342893 KH 342893

KJ 342893 KK 342893

KL 342893

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0229 0846 1889 3487 3938 4393 5516 5598 5929 5962 6642 6882 7037 7442 8633 8660 9480 9625

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0537 2306 2845 4888 6709 7283 7422 7459 9792

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0343 1258 2056 2373 2689 3469 3492 3808 4445 6323 7391 7395 8558 9353

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0145 0419 0436 0580 0951 1148 1237 1251 1274 1351 1377 1463 1581 1974 2033 2108 2146 2224 2288 2319 2320 2346 2359 2442 2457 2461 2608 2840 2981 3333 3373 3375 3383 3412 3580 3699 3837 4129 4423 4705 4797 5074 5213 5523 5551 5686 5728 5827 5828 6147 6180 6293 6406 6529 6663 6814 6826 6853 7251 7394 7408 7414 7480 7610 7924 7990 8289 8333 8426 8590 8626 8977 9004 9129 9225 9352 9500 9664 9702 9752

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0038 0080 0117 0192 0305 0405 0829 0840 0842 0934 1198 1204 1489 1713 1870 1937 2062 2159 2174 2302 2328 2351 2352 2416 2515 2691 2815 2925 2960 3009 3056 3063 3100 3127 3187 3261 3317 3427 3435 3476 3543 3545 3582 3595 3665 3819 3981 4049 4394 4427 4576 4616 4619 4658 4716 4748 4818 4820 4995 5019 5102 5107 5182 5227 5233 5247 5454 5521 5657 5785 6124 6160 6174 6190 6275 6351 6365 6609 6669 6860 6918 6944 7083 7097 7109 7118 7121 7206 7217 7358 7365 7603 7748 7925 7934 7959 8025 8336 8337 8385 8431 8458 8486 8488 8610 8689 8874 9079 9080 9126 9138 9141 9173 9183 9313 9342 9400 9499 9606 9704 9727 9756 9768 9832

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-592 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-592 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You can check the outcomes of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-592 on the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteries.com. The results are also available in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If you wish to participate, you can purchase a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), or Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) of Kerala state.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

First, visit the website www.keralalotteries.com. Select the option for “Lottery Result." Once the new page loads, click on the “View" button. Finally, to access the PDF, navigate to the top right corner of the page and select the Download icon.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-592 draw needs to verify the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. In case their ticket number appears in the Gazette, they must visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within thirty days along with their identity proof and ticket details.

