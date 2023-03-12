KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced result for Akshaya AK-591 lucky draw for Sunday, March 12. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-592 LOTTERY

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS AC 820555 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: K NARAYANAN

Agency No.: T 3502

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AJ 395886 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: BIBIN RAJ K V

Agency No.: R 7852

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AA 155606 AB 930448

AC 241408 AD 540971

AE 137430 AF 707371

AG 870623 AH 271533

AJ 562055 AK 120578

AL 223163 AM 909067

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

AA 820555 AB 820555

AD 820555 AE 820555

AF 820555 AG 820555

Advertisement

AH 820555 AJ 820555

AK 820555 AL 820555

AM 820555

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0071 0755 2047 2099 3524 3836 4391 4518 5241 5577 5823 6311 6848 7271 7520 8115 8758 9679

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0575 1262 2100 3260 5507 7760 8049

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

Advertisement

0237 0447 0648 1457 1576 2322 2676 2866 3032 4790 4800 5058 5168 5317 5562 5838 5937 6043 6624 6877 7439 7657 8688 9106 9796 9904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0168 0283 0392 0538 0740 0887 0986 1134 1341 1426 1515 1549 1738 1973 1999 2022 2271 2514 2678 2799 2929 3164 3196 3220 3417 3612 3614 3635 3763 3870 4050 4189 4252 4691 4818 5068 5184 5434 5651 5774 5784 5805 6007 6481 6758 6887 7084 7334 7465 7785 7791 8228 8348 8362 8384 8388 8674 8729 8802 8967 8974 9006 9121 9331 9378 9472 9499 9573 9583 9753 9763 9935

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0229 0305 0328 0344 0460 0463 0484 0743 0885 0964 1028 1118 1147 1193 1283 1571 1726 1748 1844 1859 1928 2082 2115 2206 2209 2236 2310 2313 2402 2511 2575 2627 2861 2867 2874 2972 3055 3058 3125 3156 3228 3249 3450 3476 3512 3532 3897 4029 4032 4150 4187 4228 4343 4422 4694 4827 4842 5022 5051 5060 5066 5088 5217 5267 5278 5393 5449 5545 5663 5770 5840 5919 5933 5965 6104 6160 6239 6282 6342 6377 6432 6437 6523 6682 6704 6818 6981 7081 7085 7300 7336 7400 7436 7455 7518 7605 7625 7652 7740 7925 8112 8159 8211 8322 8339 8404 8632 8782 8839 9049 9055 9076 9163 9195 9265 9334 9417 9450 9504 9578 9704 9746 9788

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-591 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To obtain the PDF of the results, kindly follow the below steps: Visit the website of Kerala Lotteries - www.keralalottery.info Click on “Lottery Result." Select “View" on the resulting page that appears. To download the PDF, click on the download icon situated at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-591 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info provides the option to check the Akshaya AK-591 lottery results. Furthermore, the lottery outcomes are also printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. Tickets can be purchased for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state if you are interested in participating in the lottery.

The three most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To ensure that you have won the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-591, it is important to verify your ticket number against the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have 30 days to claim your prize money by presenting your ticket and identification proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read all the Latest India News here