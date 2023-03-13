KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Win-Win W-710 lucky draw for Monday, March 13. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below:

ALSO READ: Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 Result on March 19; First Prize Rs 10 Crore!

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-710 LOTTERY

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WC 317032

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WD 730422

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WA 127160 WB 616086

WC 649915 WD 770942

WE 995216 WF 218983

WG 185889 WH 272288

WJ 307994 WK 284795

WL 113664 WM 545472

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WA 317032 WB 317032

WD 317032 WE 317032

WF 317032 WG 317032

WH 317032 WJ 317032

WK 317032 WL 317032

Advertisement

WM 317032

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0875 1265 3025 3551 3839 4024 4249 4710 5048 5504 5883 5895 7189 7518 7831 8067 8571 9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

2851 3247 3611 3998 5455 6883 8069 8336 9182 9670

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0224 1086 2800 3120 3208 4572 5374 5512 7553 8025 8499 8766 9303 9392

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0242 0476 0624 0748 1203 1448 1484 1694 1748 1751 1760 2352 2452 2523 2543 2625 2863 3015 3072 3094 3406 3517 3564 3659 3680 3788 3821 3836 3974 3983 4111 4142 4210 4297 4414 4521 4600 4750 4820 4855 5200 5231 5472 5806 5939 6171 6180 6225 6256 6530 6586 6642 6865 7044 7081 7141 7227 7248 7267 7422 7694 7758 8038 8108 8183 8389 8442 8669 8681 8740 8823 8917 9222 9288 9352 9423 9482 9592 9764 9892 9915 9928

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0072 0094 0179 0410 0446 0481 0688 0735 0931 0943 0993 1017 1045 1067 1093 1125 1151 1247 1483 1552 1677 1684 1740 1946 2037 2105 2124 2170 2204 2205 2283 2333 2376 2499 2561 2612 2634 2842 2849 2885 3092 3110 3189 3193 3260 3310 3324 3336 3372 3373 3384 3562 3688 3797 3984 4296 4397 4455 4499 4519 4617 4674 4807 4883 4885 4955 5032 5110 5311 5314 5325 5329 5568 5899 5986 6017 6135 6325 6393 6498 6543 6659 6753 6848 6881 6910 6959 7089 7240 7257 7356 7375 7427 7545 7556 7570 7593 7670 7762 7883 7947 7981 8010 8027 8052 8117 8184 8374 8416 8422 8423 8563 8774 8828 8833 8940 8952 9018 9118 9298 9380 9408 9598 9607 9739 9988

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-710 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Access www.keralalottery.info.

2. Navigate to the menu and select “Lottery Result."

3. Choose the “View" option on the next page.

4. To obtain a copy of the results in PDF format, click the download icon located at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-710 LOTTERY RESULTS?

If you want to check the results of the Win-Win W-710 lottery, you have two options: you can either visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at https://keralalotteries.com/ or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. If you’re keen on taking part in the lottery, you can acquire tickets for Rs. 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices situated throughout the state. Among the most frequented offices are those located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

It’s essential to confirm the authenticity of your lottery ticket by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette if you win the lottery. Once you match your ticket number with the one published in the Gazette, you will have 30 days to claim your prize money. To receive the prize, you must visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and provide your winning ticket and proof of identification.

Read all the Latest India News here