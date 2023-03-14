Home » India » Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Result for 14.3.2023 at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Result for 14.3.2023 at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery for Tuesday, March 14. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:00 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Today Result: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Today Result: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-356 today on Tuesday, March 14 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3:05 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

3814           3841           3184          3148

3481           3418           8314          8341

8134           8143           8431          8413

1384          1348            1834          1843

1438          1483            4381          4318

4831           4813           4138           4183

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-356 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-356 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-356 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

first published: March 14, 2023, 09:56 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 10:00 IST
