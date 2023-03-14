LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Result OUT! Check Winners List

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 16:02 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lucky draw for Tuesday, March 14. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges.
1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000
Winning Number SR 570994
Ticket Sold at: KOTTAYAM
Agent Name: SACHU PRAMOD
Agency No: K 8880
2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000
Winning Number: SX 684139
Ticket sold at KASARAGOD
Agent Name: KUNJIKKANNAN B
Agency No: S 1083
0051 0454 1212 1487 1710 3507 4234 4455 4928 5033 5067 5627 5861 5925 6580 6664 6695 7684
0549 2632 3252 3397 3821 4905 5717 5972 7713 9937
0034 0885 2670 3987 4100 4349 5818 5942 5962 6101 6622 7147 7455 7593 7765 8677 9018 9167 9238 9829
0109 0322 0570 0723 0797 1002 1011 1240 1288 1339 1353 1443 2039 2133 2244 2541 3267 3440 3588 3590 3592 3616 3807 4376 5190 5448 5546 5611 5692 5766 5777 6415 6821 6879 6927 7136 7178 7506 7753 7856 7873 8201 8460 8751 9028 9122 9126 9183 9256 9729 9756 9827
0412 0642 0888 0899 0960 1031 1228 1241 2016 2233 2279 2403 2583 2696 3190 3259 3270 3443 3549 3975 4461 4534 4782 5337 6012 6138 6592 6620 6694 7036 7161 7230 7231 7274 7629 7656 7962 8324 8539 8927 9162 9457 9474 9834 9912
0073 0087 0090 0134 0222 0254 0311 0339 0410 0531 0702 0709 0729 0754 0901 1004 1006 1198 1326 1400 1544 1605 1670 1680 1798 1908 2031 2083 2148 2159 2165 2261 2435 2525 2575 2751 2808 2849 3082 3315 3374 3395 3452 3472 3531 3543 3602 3604 3770 3899 3935 4184 4619 4664 4769 4963 5110 5137 5246 5386 5483 5531 5562 5584 5651 5800 5883 5954 5960 5966 6173 6272 6279 6428 6539 6603 6884 6918 6946 7048 7052 7190 7400 7497 7682 7757 7768 7853 7905 8032 8038 8083 8112 8131 8185 8193 8314 8332 8348 8421 8434 8469 8475 8558 8642 8833 8841 8848 8947 8953 8958 8974 9006 9130 9143 9233 9361 9364 9405 9506 9592 9634 9719 9720 9822 9863
To be continued…
3543 2148 0729 5137 0410 8953 9592 3395 9405 5954 4769 0073 9006 5531 8475 8314 0222 2575
To be continued…
1006 9634 5651 0531 1605 5800 8974 3374 8841 7052 2808 1326 6884 5960 7190 2031 8112 1004
To be continued…
6279 6603 0311 9361 8193 4184 1198 1544 8642 7853 0087 7757 0339 5584 8558 8185 5246 4664
To be continued…
5110 7682 8833 6173 0702 8348 8958 8469 9719 2525 6918 2849 3452 2261 2159 3082 8947 0901
To be continued…
7497 9863 2751 3899 3531 2435 9720 1670 0754 9130 5966 0709 6272 3315 3935 0090
To be continued…
6428 0134 7048 5883 2083 1908 1400 8421 8131 5562 9506 8083 7768 4798 6946 7400 5386 8332
To be continued…
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SX 684139
Winning Ticket Sold at KASARAGOD
Agent Name: KUNJIKKANNAN B
Agency No: S 1083
0412 0642 0888 0899 0960 1031 1228 1241 2016 2233 2279 2403 2583 2696 3190 3259 3270 3443 3549 3975 4461 4534 4782 5337 6012 6138 6592 6620 6694 7036 7161 7230 7231 7274 7629 7656 7962 8324 8539 8927 9162 9457 9474 9834 9912
9912 3443 3975 3190 7230 1228 9474 7629 6592
To be continued…
6620 6694 2696 3270 1241 1031 3549 4461 7656 2583 9457 7274 8927 2279 0888 6012 0960 6138
To be continued…
8539 0642 7962 7036 0412 2233 9834 7231 4782 2016 2403 0899 9162 8324 7161 3259 5337 4534
To be continued…
0109 0322 0570 0723 0797 1002 1011 1240 1288 1339 1353 1443 2039 2133 2244 2541 3267 3440 3588 3590 3592 3616 3807 4376 5190 5448 5546 5611 5692 5766 5777 6415 6821 6879 6927 7136 7178 7506 7753 7856 7873 8201 8460 8751 9028 9122 9126 9183 9256 9729 9756 9827
5766 9183 9256 3592 1339 3267 3590 5611 4376 7136 1002 9126 1443 9122 6927 3616…
To be continued…
0723 5546 1240 1288 2244 8460 8751 7506 5448 2133 5692 5777 5190 7856 7753 2039 6879 9756 0570 1011 6821 6415 7873 3440 9827 2541 9028 9729 3588 3807 8201 0797 0109 0322 1353
To be continued…
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-356 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
