Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-41 Result for Monday, March 15; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-41 Result for Monday, March 15; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-41 lottery for Wednesday, March 15. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

Advertisement

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 13:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-41 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-41 will get Rs 1 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-41 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-41 will get Rs 1 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state’s Fifty Fifty FF-41 lottery game results were declared today. The lottery game was held on Wednesday, March 15, according to the usual schedule. At 3 p.m., the officials conducted the event at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The winner will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh, while the runner-up is awarded Rs 10 lakh. The participant who comes third receives Rs 5000. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

Advertisement

8035       8053       8305       8350

8503       8530       0835       0853

RELATED NEWS

0385       0358       0583       0538

3805       3850       3085       3058

3580       3508       5803      5830

5083       5038       5380       5308

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-41 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Advertisement

To view the Kerala lottery results online, these instructions should be followed:

  1. Open the website www.keralalotteries.com
  2. Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
  3. Choose the ‘View’ option on the new page.
  4. To acquire the PDF file, click the Download button located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-41 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To see if you’re one of the lucky winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-41 lottery, visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info or check the Kerala Government Gazette. You can buy a lottery ticket for just Rs 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices in the Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery regions for a chance to win big bucks.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

In case you are lucky enough to get a winning ticket in the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-41 lucky draw, it is crucial that you verify its authenticity by cross-checking it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If the ticket number matches, you have a period of 30 days to claim your prize. For it, you need to carry proof of identity and your ticket to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 15, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 13:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

IN PICS: Priceless Moments of the Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

+21PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Virat Kohli, Sanya Malhotra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About