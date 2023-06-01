Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-472 Lottery for June 1!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN-472 lucky draw for Thursday, June 1. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-472 lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PM 178792 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR

Agency No.: S 4

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PD 533358 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: SANEESH P

Agency No.: W 852

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PA 285432

PB 858193

PC 165712

PD 939934

PE 908508

PF 367976

PG 826519

PH 298629

PJ 816132

PK 216659

PL 527027

PM 250745

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PA 178792

PB 178792

PC 178792

PD 178792

PE 178792

PF 178792

PG 178792

PH 178792

PJ 178792

PK 178792

PL 178792

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0306 0552 0608 1911 2618 3048 3310 3369 3393 4856 5263 6314 7482 8458 8907 9247 9273 9370

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1149 1314 1716 2282 2338 2430 2878 2953 2970 3974 4083 4305 4712 4720 4959 5126 5155 5425 5615 7240 7587 7665 7889 8588 8652 8923 9348 9429 9466 9590 9605 9741 9872 9890

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0257 0286 0394 0480 0582 0644 0733 0858 0975 1007 1160 1183 1268 1280 1376 1468 1478 2006 2013 2123 2318 2351 2365 2517 2632 2720 2798 2959 2986 3039 3106 3129 3385 3386 4060 4160 4516 4958 5048 5396 5398 5671 5689 5902 6254 6459 6474 6572 6776 6872 6914 6991 7074 7336 7351 7395 7409 7654 7659 7713 7736 7742 7793 7827 7884 7975 8061 8142 8170 8219 8286 8849 8953 8998 9099 9158 9313 9386 9570 9644 9718

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0146 0432 0524 0530 0542 0543 0554 0685 0722 0940 0945 0970 1038 1213 1326 1343 1396 1451 1474 1743 1764 1844 1859 1972 1976 2087 2101 2234 2295 2408 2444 2452 2626 2650 2760 2864 2884 3086 3199 3246 3351 3502 3509 3556 3684 3685 3834 3840 4097 4196 4314 4329 4345 4354 4406 4536 4639 4659 4744 4746 4971 5060 5278 5339 5345 5370 5377 5412 5415 5618 5817 5981 6040 6079 6114 6118 6255 6330 6340 6342 6348 6413 6580 6611 6798 6838 6936 7043 7171 7290 7320 7397 7407 7563 7597 7723 7735 7776 7817 7831 7863 8038 8188 8262 8272 8490 8515 8533 8592 8607 8716 8760 8805 8966 9042 9061 9345 9387 9397 9667 9672 9679 9681 9804 9892 9925

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-472 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-472 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.