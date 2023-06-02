Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-331 Lottery for June 2!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-331 lucky draw for Friday, June 2 . The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Nirmal NR-331 lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-331 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NS 776177 (ERNAKULAM) Agent Name: SUJITH N K

Agency No.: E 6890

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NT 918425 (ATTINGAL) Agent Name: A R SAJI

Agency No.: T 4938

Advertisement

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

Advertisement

NN 734667

NO 200893

NP 874507

NR 962214

NS 415695

NT 428206

NU 334404

NV 283154

NW108239

NX 566434

NY 473386

NZ 594874

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

Advertisement

NN 776177

NO 776177

NP 776177

NR 776177

NT 776177

NU 776177

NV 776177

NW 776177

NX 776177

NY 776177

NZ 776177

Advertisement

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

Advertisement

1012 1747 2799 3194 3232 3373 3675 3864 4008 4169 5016 5323 5352 5907 6628 6910 7466 9748

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

Advertisement

0329 1509 2648 2709 2803 2819 3005 3143 3191 3371 3576 3940 5150 5166 5185 5821 5990 6217 6255 6471 6489 6996 7035 7335 7337 7389 7562 7641 7771 8021 8411 8577 8802 9168 9433 9719

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

Advertisement

0215 0322 0713 0721 0998 1009 1170 1182 1217 1630 1671 1851 1988 2186 2331 2481 2484 2493 2780 2900 3021 3414 3557 3606 3817 3852 3855 4111 4168 4247 4285 4373 4378 4418 4825 5081 5161 5259 5279 5336 5430 5482 5561 5601 5629 5635 5775 5786 6267 6329 6413 6773 6836 7020 7139 7461 7506 7507 7750 7892 8043 8218 8227 8308 8496 8809 8926 9013 9023 9117 9124 9131 9270 9470 9547 9632 9668 9777 9863

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

Advertisement

0045 0347 0367 0383 0404 0430 0462 0558 1201 1233 1300 1343 1374 1391 1466 1573 1830 1952 2044 2053 2083 2119 2159 2209 2238 2318 2341 2353 2419 2519 2717 2733 2845 2862 2867 2921 2958 3058 3061 3174 3284 3545 3663 3746 4027 4135 4158 4185 4265 4508 4530 4546 4625 4629 4711 4748 4783 4814 4876 4907 4943 4967 5036 5060 5346 5363 5424 5565 5638 5654 6201 6279 6326 6368 6567 6625 6702 6783 6785 7017 7042 7049 7125 7171 7223 7240 7268 7280 7502 7512 7529 7533 7747 7767 7787 7817 7849 7884 7927 8003 8070 8122 8239 8295 8324 8327 8347 8379 8386 8486 8631 9064 9075 9167 9256 9397 9541 9545 9578 9589 9913 9982

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: NIRMAL NR-331 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Advertisement

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

Advertisement

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

Advertisement

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

Advertisement

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-331 LOTTERY RESULT?

Advertisement

Participants of Nirmal NR-331 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Advertisement

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Advertisement

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-331 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.