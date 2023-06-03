Kerala Lottery 2023 LIVE Updates: Karunya KR-604 Results for June 3 OUT! Check Winning Numbers

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-604 lucky draw for Saturday, June 3. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya KR-604 lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-604 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KF 997147 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: SANEESH P

Agency No.: W 852

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KH 197532 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: D BALAN

Agency No.: S 838

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KA 262448 KB 355274

KC 464871 KD 239573

KE 270560 KF 854609

KG 590958 KH 486472

KJ 927465 KK 577005

KL 630328 KM 529904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KA 997147 KB 997147

KC 997147 KD 997147

KE 997147 KG 997147

KH 997147 KJ 997147

KK 997147 KL 997147

KM 997147

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0412 2197 2599 3844 4744 4782 5499 5989 6801 6966 6967 7372 8228 8392 8457 9597 9733

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0096 0252 0888 1866 4119 4319 6499 7730 8197 9361

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1022 1872 3019 5162 5543 6554 6857 6995 7115 7623 8860 9010 9804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0001 0044 0084 0107 0108 0153 0275 0300 0531 0538 0806 0851 0927 1019 1246 1555 1733 2082 2114 2317 2438 2507 2523 2829 3139 3148 3334 3346 3501 3916 3927 4009 4090 4233 4279 4301 4511 4529 4658 4909 5095 5207 5753 5875 5952 6087 6128 6145 6233 6278 6325 6416 6568 6606 6607 6643 6748 6927 6935 7073 7089 7442 7634 7744 7990 8174 8232 8240 8612 8626 9046 9371 9544 9657 9681 9840 9892 9934 9985 9989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0042 0099 0116 0158 0173 0208 0247 0341 0434 0546 0573 0634 0646 0687 0736 0802 0823 0869 0957 1148 1189 1212 1229 1261 1410 1418 1445 1494 1506 1911 1972 1973 2030 2074 2168 2171 2275 2468 2535 2661 2706 2718 2790 2869 2935 2960 3240 3433 3664 3813 3824 3826 3827 3883 3884 3992 4063 4165 4201 4390 4410 4491 4498 4857 5054 5212 5302 5517 5647 5675 5848 5891 5955 5980 6053 6295 6350 6362 6367 6377 6398 6401 6440 6442 6500 6696 6705 6719 6814 6869 6894 6951 7022 7094 7345 7346 7365 7466 7489 7579 7622 7768 7927 8145 8187 8248 8286 8394 8484 8629 8690 9067 9097 9131 9477 9525 9586 9596 9676 9722 9776 9879 9995

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-604 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-604 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-604 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.