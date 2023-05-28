Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-601 Lottery for May 28!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-601 lucky draw for Sunday, May 28. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Akshaya AK-601lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-601 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS AF 893279 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SALEEM N

Agency No.: Q 3547

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AC 354244 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: BHULOKA PANDYAN

Agency No.: Y 3471

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AA 947112

AB 179944

AC 560804

AD 726986

AE 259146

AF 568735

AG 436517

AH 246927

AJ 123228

AK 890885

AL 426764

AM 356780

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

AA 893279

AB 893279

AC 893279

AD 893279

AE 893279

AG 893279

AH 893279

AJ 893279

AK 893279

AL 893279

AM 893279

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0665 1850 1918 2104 3053 3243 3504 3706 4022 4231 5525 5728 6221 6245 7225 7935 8026 8095

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1557 1750 2178 3414 3783 6797 7601

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0743 0899 1471 1879 1926 2277 3076 3078 4750 4927 4969 6373 6458 6943 6957 7054 7216 7242 8252 8437 8640 9121 9303 9349 9493 9972

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0062 0501 0514 0662 0743 0811 0834 0848 0978 1130 1391 1673 1715 1807 1939 2036 2311 2583 2760 2811 2908 3128 3310 3382 3447 3481 3484 3656 4310 4376 4580 4637 4724 4766 4936 5135 5339 5349 5519 5588 5747 5791 6220 6264 6270 6342 6410 6450 6828 6948 7023 7031 7046 7196 7337 7625 7879 7929 8228 8302 8364 8419 8488 8525 8861 8925 9205 9312 9397 9430 9611 9702 9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0183 0276 0379 0571 0646 0693 0818 0930 0973 1091 1120 1193 1279 1327 1336 1442 1495 1547 1595 1648 1698 1734 1795 1954 2171 2188 2239 2436 2527 2530 2637 2682 2804 2835 2857 2884 2941 3126 3176 3416 3536 3662 3782 3801 3813 3926 4012 4014 4140 4194 4309 4469 4604 4614 4615 4708 4790 4807 4830 4832 4886 5019 5054 5170 5176 5641 5757 5795 6030 6053 6422 6434 6507 6560 6657 6671 6809 6856 6859 6933 7146 7199 7267 7273 7487 7507 7514 7530 7605 7627 7643 7707 7786 7918 7948 7961 7970 8086 8379 8425 8509 8512 8577 8702 8851 9011 9075 9113 9177 9380 9381 9529 9550 9555 9622 9677 9703 9712 9720 9820 9876 9956 9969

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: AKSHAYA AK-601 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-601 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Akshaya AK-601 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-601 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.