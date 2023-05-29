Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Win-Win W-720 Lottery for May 29!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win-Win W-720 lucky draw for Monday, May 29. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Win-Win W-720 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-720 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WA 171902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: GIREESH KURUP

Agency No.: T 3441

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WA 642172 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN

Agency No.: T 2441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WA 365626

WB 272682

WC 263072

WD 581455

WE 884483

WF 106513

WH 646488

WJ 768490

WK 504952

WL 368733

WM 234822

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WB 171902

WC 171902

WD 171902

WE 171902

WF 171902

WG 171902

WH 171902

WJ 171902

WK 171902

WL 171902

WM 171902

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0362 0839 1055 1236 2494 3217 3748 4592 4646 4847 5418 6333 6356 7226 7393 7958 8189 9738

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0184 1481 3105 4542 6297 6923 7366 7595 8025 9424

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1195 2665 2767 3622 3921 4317 4712 5850 7150 7166 7249 8480 9902 9918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0218 0669 0679 0779 0933 1079 1383 1422 1663 1899 1997 2089 2101 2468 2819 2842 2932 3057 3110 3328 3575 3644 3651 3688 3738 3791 3876 3991 4157 4160 4179 4202 4264 4491 4805 5030 5065 5087 5117 5252 5306 5343 5381 5390 5420 5526 5694 5698 5734 5789 5889 5922 6130 6135 6323 6465 6498 6617 6799 6815 6930 7051 7096 7141 7146 7279 7317 7448 7661 7799 7996 8202 8400 8877 8942 8997 9112 9227 9320 9546 9679 9843

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0051 0170 0214 0231 0274 0286 0292 0306 0381 0412 0415 0481 0500 0507 0728 0840 0851 1042 1046 1068 1074 1086 1120 1199 1353 1398 1489 1622 1838 1938 1977 2103 2132 2338 2378 2382 2547 2639 2656 2713 3042 3059 3209 3263 3505 3515 3572 3577 3590 3725 3745 3838 3893 3976 3984 4021 4050 4332 4389 4506 4518 4568 4891 5057 5058 5072 5091 5469 5488 5504 5633 5709 5736 5872 6184 6216 6346 6349 6385 6387 6422 6509 6547 6631 6890 7071 7089 7117 7125 7139 7244 7258 7261 7374 7391 7429 7469 7509 7526 7542 7632 7675 7721 7733 7771 7848 7919 8030 8161 8191 8208 8314 8334 8528 8737 8967 9114 9125 9148 9219 9272 9446 9678 9747 9788 9849

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-720 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-720 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-720 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-720 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.