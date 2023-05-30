Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-367 Lottery for May 30; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-367 lucky draw for Tuesday, May 30. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-367 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SG 667585 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: A M HUSSAIN

Agency No: Q 849

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: SG 708811 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD K

Agency No: P 6114

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0423 1101 1698 3105 3619 3803 4017 4243 4308 5186 5258 5598 5655 7693 8066 9167 9245 9303

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SA 667585

SB 667585

SC 667585

SD 667585

SE 667585

SF 667585

SH 667585

SJ 667585

SK 667585

SL 667585

SM 667585

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0804 3305 4621 6261 6636 6825 6871 8780 9548 9847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0310 0411 1176 1342 1519 1984 3505 4049 4167 4513 5469 6250 6397 7216 8029 8494 8539 8574 9014 9231

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0082 0218 0414 0620 1054 1072 1228 1357 1680 1785 2018 2071 2168 2762 2912 3041 3402 3407 3425 3898 3902 4019 4328 4550 4618 4748 5121 5139 5155 5406 5429 5719 6030 6215 6302 6454 6874 7198 7589 7633 7749 7769 7820 7822 8156 8555 8971 9138 9704 9728 9833 9881

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE

0156 0228 0608 0701 0705 0868 0881 0959 1052 1256 1456 1520 1626 1676 2463 2593 2721 3427 3758 4011 4330 4611 4722 4999 5083 5327 5359 6196 6242 6264 6295 6820 6990 7352 7487 7491 7576 8196 8241 8510 8786 8999 9045 9342 9762

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0096 0274 0282 0409 0531 0663 0890 1087 1146 1157 1182 1305 1375 1421 1610 1761 1875 1904 1913 1943 1959 2010 2013 2015 2052 2207 2277 2322 2452 2478 2506 2850 3006 3035 3061 3097 3362 3409 3477 3559 3655 3668 3710 3718 3908 3980 4120 4250 4482 4488 4510 4564 4645 4846 5067 5320 5364 5392 5423 5473 5601 5628 5692 5847 5916 5924 5936 5994 5999 6236 6245 6265 6272 6288 6334 6371 6412 6583 6613 6638 6685 6813 6829 6852 6929 6939 7080 7110 7135 7206 7249 7283 7286 7593 7653 7794 7817 7893 7911 7989 8022 8026 8111 8397 8540 8593 8729 8980 9049 9063 9265 9300 9388 9518 9597 9676 9689 9727 9751 9754 9755 9825 9902 9908 9959

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-367 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-367 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.