Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-52 Lottery for May 31

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Fifty Fifty FF-52 lucky draw for Wednesday, May 31. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-367 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS FH 557075 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: ASLAM BYJU

Agency No.: H 3887

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FG 596415

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0369 6016 6443 3126 0214 6112 9818 1125 9667 4239 3685 8259 6917 4221 0260 0527 8110 3771 6560 0034 7678 6202 6058

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FA 557075

FB 557075

FC 557075

FD 557075

FE 557075

FF 557075

FG 557075

FJ 557075

FK 557075

FL 557075

FM 557075

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

2311 2733 3405 3560 3634 3881 4486 5484 5821 7608 8364 8829

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0486 0608 0703 0788 1207 1210 1664 1746 2433 2459 2544 2572 3197 4087 5131 5462 5865 6806 6880 7220 7478 7737 8012 9000

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0059 0339 0453 0730 0797 0805 0870 0889 0930 1034 1077 1135 1235 1287 1343 1613 1874 1919 1932 1948 1981 1996 2230 2522 2536 2541 2609 2779 2785 2861 2889 2898 2967 2969 3034 3226 3483 3601 3724 3741 3871 4255 4751 4813 4882 5027 5532 5534 5672 5732 5780 5939 6034 6427 6447 6579 6879 7069 7111 7119 7120 7423 7438 7441 7477 7518 7555 7759 7826 8106 8115 8120 8292 8385 8517 8575 8588 8729 8866 8950 9049 9073 9094 9124 9279 9304 9339 9383 9463 9477 9499 9558 9666 9736 9855 9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0044 0051 0104 0137 0147 0178 0325 0616 0651 0773 0789 0869 0876 0882 0905 0951 0980 0999 1149 1181 1206 1231 1380 1571 1764 1945 1986 2003 2027 2043 2132 2177 2203 2293 2335 2457 2473 2506 2512 2533 2568 2569 2575 2588 2600 2613 2640 2781 2789 2797 2815 2920 2941 3102 3349 3367 3417 3480 3558 3593 3743 3934 3993 3995 4162 4247 4400 4710 4728 4761 5046 5378 5557 5563 5856 5873 5881 5927 6182 6203 6277 6295 6298 6382 6385 6400 6571 6612 6779 6833 6888 6929 6993 6995 7022 7032 7154 7176 7223 7337 7355 7450 7506 7575 7636 7680 7728 7898 7969 8037 8442 8457 8464 8841 8916 8972 9034 9041 9159 9162 9335 9386 9536 9820 9854 9965

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-52 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-52 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.