Kerala Man Held for Making Noisy Scenes Onboard Plane

A 51-year-old Kerala man was arrested for making noisy scenes onboard a flight from Abu Dhabi, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Jizan Jacob, was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport here this morning.

A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew.

“The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue," the officer told PTI.