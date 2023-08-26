Kerala Man Rapes 19-year-old College Student, Leaves Her at His House; Arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 19-year-old college student in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

According to the police, the man, identified as Junaid raped the girl on August 23, and left her in his house.

The girl was rescued by the police after a missing complaint was filed by her parents.

She was found after the police tracked her phone location and rescued her.

The accused will be produced in the court tomorrow.

This comes as 19-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped before she was left on a road in Kozhikode district in June this year.

The college officials informed the student’s family about her absence from the college on Tuesday. When she did not reach home after leaving the hostel, her parents approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

The girl, who went missing on May 30, was found at Thamarasseri Churam Road on June 1.

In another case, a five-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Kerala’s Ernakulam, was found dead inside a sack with injury marks all over her body in the Aluva market area in the district after 21 hours.