Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Kerala Man Rapes 19-year-old College Student, Leaves Her at His House; Arrested

Kerala Man Rapes 19-year-old College Student, Leaves Her at His House; Arrested

The girl was rescued by the police after a missing complaint was filed by her parents; the accused will be produced in the court tomorrow

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 22:29 IST

Kozhikode [Calicut], India

The accused will be produced in the court tomorrow. (Representative File)
The accused will be produced in the court tomorrow. (Representative File)

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 19-year-old college student in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

According to the police, the man, identified as Junaid raped the girl on August 23, and left her in his house.

The girl was rescued by the police after a missing complaint was filed by her parents.

She was found after the police tracked her phone location and rescued her.

The accused will be produced in the court tomorrow.

This comes as 19-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped before she was left on a road in Kozhikode district in June this year.

Advertisement

The college officials informed the student’s family about her absence from the college on Tuesday. When she did not reach home after leaving the hostel, her parents approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

The girl, who went missing on May 30, was found at Thamarasseri Churam Road on June 1.

In another case, a five-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Kerala’s Ernakulam, was found dead inside a sack with injury marks all over her body in the Aluva market area in the district after 21 hours.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted and was found after locals noticed her hand in the abandoned bag.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 26, 2023, 22:07 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 22:29 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App