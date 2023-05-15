Kerala: Migrant Labourer From Bihar Tortured, Lynched On Suspicion of Theft; 9 Arrested

As many as nine men were arrested in connection with the death of a labourer from Bihary, who was lynched by a group of people at Kizhissery, near Kondotty in Kerala’s Mallapuram district.

Thirty-six-year-old Rajesh Manjhi, a Dalit migrant labourer from Bihar’s East Champaran district, was lynched to death on suspicion of burglary, on Saturday, police said.

Manjhi was mercilessly beaten with pipes and sticks for at least two hours by at least eight people and was then thrown outside a shop at around 2.30 am on Saturday. An hour later, the police were informed about the incident. The police took the critically injured Manjhi, whose hands were found tied, to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where the postmortem was done.

Later, nine persons were arrested, including one for tampering with the evidence and deleting surveillance camera footage, police said on Sunday.

Police said the group of people blamed the labourer for theft. It was later found that Rajesh Manjhi went to Mallapuram to work at a chicken farm at Kizhissery a few days back to earn on daily wages.

“Nine persons were arrested and charged under section 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 143, 147,149 and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of Indian Penal Code," Faatil Rehman, Sub-Inspector, Kondotty, told CNN-News18.

The accused persons are identified as Mohd Afsal, Fasil, Sharafuddin, Mehboob, Abdussamad, Nasar, Habeeb, Ayoob, and Zainul Abid, all hailing from Kizhissery.

According to police, it was a case of murder as the postmortem report revealed merciless beating with blunt objects like wooden sticks and plastic pipes as the cause of Manji’s death, who sustained multiple internal injuries with broken ribs in the attack.

An SIT has been formed under the leadership of V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kondotty, to investigate all aspects of the case.

The SIT is examining different CCTV footage from the area. The family of the deceased migrant worker has been informed about his death, said police.

“The accused bound and assaulted the victim with sticks and plastic pipes. We have gathered evidence, including pictures, from the accused’s phones. They attempted to destroy evidence, including CCTV footage," Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das said.

Kondotty ASP, B V Vijaya Bharath Reddy further informed, “The people detained claim that the migrant worker fell from the first floor of a house after a failed theft attempt."

They apprehended and attacked the victim for over an hour after he fell from the building (home), he added.

Madan Sahni, Minister of the Social Welfare Department of Bihar, while speaking to CNN News18 said, “It’s a horrific incident. No government wants its people to suffer like this. I appeal to the Kerala government to take the strictest action possible so that justice be given to the aggrieved family. Some men find it an honour to kill innocent and unarmed people and then they hide the facts. Why would anyone involve in theft if he had gone to another state to earn a living? The state government cannot compensate the family of the departed soul but we will give them monetary assistance according to the migrant labourer’s law."

Past Similar Incidents In Kerala

In February 2018, a similar incident was reported wherein a tribal youth named Madhu was brutally lynched by a mob in Kerala’s Attapady over suspicion of theft of food items.

What was perhaps most distressing was pictures that emerged later showing a man brazenly taking a selfie right before lynching Madhu to death.

In July 2018, a migrant labourer from West Bengal died after he was attacked by two men who accused him of stealing a hen. 50-year-old Manik Roy died following an injury to his head which he had sustained during the attack and was allegedly left untreated.

In 2016, Kailas Jyothy Behra, a labourer was beaten to death at Chiravamuttam village in Kottayam district of Kerala. Behra, who was mistaken for a thief, was lynched by a mob, and about 50 persons remained watching the hand-tied migrant slowly die in the scorching sun.

In 2015, labourer Jagabandhu Karkaria from the Rayagada district of Odisha was murdered by a bakery owner in Thrissur in Kerala.

Vulnerabilities of Migrant Labourers

According to the Indian Journal of Research, there is evidence that the migrant community is very vulnerable to exploitation because of their plight lack of awareness and their willingness to compromise for a comparatively better life.

There are reports that the migrants have a frugal lifestyle in Kerala. In Perumbavoor, one of the largest migrant settlements in Kerala, migrants work for 12-14 hours. They cook, eat, and sleep in open spaces. Lack of awareness of labour rules and regulations among migrant workers results in their exploitation by middlemen and contractors.

There are also cases of low pay, long hours of work and substandard accommodation. The exploitative employers and sub-contractors’ illegal wage deductions also make the life of migrants tough in the state. Migrant labourers are usually employed in 3D jobs- dangerous, dirty and degrading.