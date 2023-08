Kerala Police Officer Held for Beating Friend to Death

A 55-year old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend, a police officer, during a drunken brawl, police said here on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Mayyil village near here on Wednesday night.

Dineshan (54), a sub-inspector of the Mayyil police station here, was taken into custody for allegedly beating to death his friend Sajeevan.

"They both got into a fight after getting drunk. We were informed about the incident by the locals," a police officer told PTI.