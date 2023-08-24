Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Kerala Police Officer Held for Beating Friend to Death

A 55year old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend, a police officer, during a drunken brawl, police said here on Thursday.

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 14:31 IST

Kannur, India

Police said they both got drunk at the house of Dineshan, who was on leave.(Representative Image)
The incident was reported from Mayyil village near here on Wednesday night.

Dineshan (54), a sub-inspector of the Mayyil police station here, was taken into custody for allegedly beating to death his friend Sajeevan.

"They both got into a fight after getting drunk. We were informed about the incident by the locals," a police officer told PTI.

    • Police said they both got drunk at the house of Dineshan, who was on leave.

    During the brawl, it seems like Dineshan took a piece of firewood and hit Sajeevan on the head, police said, adding they took the latter to a hospital but could not save him.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

