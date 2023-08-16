Kerala Police Official Arrested for Misbehaving with Women

A police official has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with women in a village in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, police said.
The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district.
According to an officer of Ramamangalam police station, a complaint was received on Tuesday alleging that the officer misbehaved with women at a waterfall in the area.
“An FIR was lodged yesterday and the investigation is going on. The officer has been arrested," police said.
Further details are awaited.
first published: August 16, 2023, 13:38 IST
last updated: August 16, 2023, 13:38 IST