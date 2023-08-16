Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Kerala Police Official Arrested for Misbehaving with Women

Kerala Police Official Arrested for Misbehaving with Women

A police official has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with women in a village in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said.

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 13:38 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district (Representative Image: ANI)

The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district.

According to an officer of Ramamangalam police station, a complaint was received on Tuesday alleging that the officer misbehaved with women at a waterfall in the area.

    • “An FIR was lodged yesterday and the investigation is going on. The officer has been arrested," police said.

    Further details are awaited.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    last updated: August 16, 2023, 13:38 IST
