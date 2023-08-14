Kerala: Stones Pelted at Three Trains Near Kannur; ‘Sabotage’ Angle Being Probed

Stones were pelted on three trains traveling through Kannur and Kasargod districts in Kerala on Monday. As per the Railway police, the stone pelting was planned and the possibility of sabotage has not been ruled out.

The incident took place on Sunday night, between 7.11 pm and 7.16 pm when two trains left Kannur railway station and were bound for Kasargod. The trains were stoned near Valapattanam.

“Netravati Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai was targeted between Kannur and Valapatnam. The incident resulted in a broken window in the AC coach A1," Railway said in a statement.

“Chennai Super Fast traveling from Mangaluru to Chennai also faced stone pelting between Kannur and Kannur South, resulting in a broken window of an AC coach," it added.

The third train-Okha-Ernakulam Express- was stoned at Nileshweram, when it had left Kasargod for Kannur.

Just before reaching Nileswaram, the Okha-Ernakulam Express was hit by a stone on the front of the general coach. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

As part of the investigation, police have taken into custody four migrant workers from Valapattanam who were found in an inebriated state. However, they have claimed that they have done no wrong.