Home / India / Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-90 Results LIVE; 1st Prize Rs 10 Crore! Check Guessing Numbers Here
Live now

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-90 Results LIVE; 1st Prize Rs 10 Crore! Check Guessing Numbers Here

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Here's GUESSING NUMBERS for Sunday, March 19 lucky draw. Check LIVE UPDATES here from 2 PM

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery Result 2023 for Sunday, March 19: Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 Result on Sunday, March 19; You Can Win Rs 10 crore, Kerala lottery, kerala lottery result today BR-90, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result BR-90, BR-90, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 09:51 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Advertisement

KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY 2023 BR-90: The Kerala state lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper BR-90 today on Sunday, March 19 at 2 pm. It’s your chance to win up to Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. Check guessing numbers of Kerala  Summer Bumper BR-90 lucky draw below. Read More

Mar 19, 2023 09:37 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 Guessing Numbers

PINNED
Mar 19, 2023 09:51 IST

DpBOSS Satta King Result for March 19: Lucky Number for Sridevi Morning is 249-5

Check winning numbers for various Kalyan games, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajdhani, Ratan Khatri, Matka Chart, Matka Online, Satta Matka Manipur Result, Madhur and many more. CLICK HERE

SRIDEVI MORNING: 249-5

Advertisement
Mar 19, 2023 09:47 IST

Won The Lottery? Here's 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

WINNING A LOTTERY: It’s important to remember that winning a lottery is a life-changing event and it’s important to seek financial advice to ensure that you make responsible decisions. READ MORE

Mar 19, 2023 09:45 IST

Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 19 Satta Kings Games Here

GALI: 71 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 06

RANCHI: 18

INDIA DARBAR: 60

CHAR MINAR: 06

OLD DELHI: 55

SALASAR: 09

BIKANER SUPER: 33

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

Mar 19, 2023 09:37 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Kerala Bumper Lotteries

1. Christmas New Year Bumper

2. Summer Bumper

3. Vishu Bumper

4. Monsoon Bumper

5. Thiruvonam Bumper

6. Pooja Bumper

Mar 19, 2023 09:33 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY - Win-Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY - Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY - Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY - Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY - Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY - Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY - Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 Lakh

Advertisement
Mar 19, 2023 09:32 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: How To Claim Prize Money?

To claim their prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw, the winners must first verify their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If their ticket number is listed in the published gazette, they should then visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize.

The verification must be completed within 30 days of the results.

For prizes less than Rs 5,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

However, for prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim their prize.

Mar 19, 2023 09:31 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: How To Check Result?

Participants of Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.

Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

You Can Also Check LIVE Updates of the result as and when it is announced here from 2 pm.

Mar 19, 2023 09:29 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Steps to download pdf with full list of winning numbers

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

Mar 19, 2023 09:29 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Can People Outside Kerala Buy The Tickets?

Yes, but they have to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers in Kerala.

Mar 19, 2023 09:28 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Can I Buy Ticket Online?

No. Online purchase of tickets is now not possible. It can only be purchased from authorised retailers in Kerala.

Mar 19, 2023 09:27 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: First Prize Rs 10 Crore

The first, second, and third prize winners of the bumper will be awarded Rs 10 crore, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mar 19, 2023 09:26 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 2,000
7th Prize: Rs. 1,000
8th Prize: Rs. 500
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Mar 19, 2023 09:22 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Tickets in 6 series

This year’s Summer Bumper lottery, which is being offered by the lottery department, will feature six series. As compared to last year, the number of prizes has been increased with a total of 1,53,433 prizes on offer.

Mar 19, 2023 09:21 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: Watch LIVE Updates Here From 2 pm

Mar 19, 2023 09:14 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90: 3 Digit Guessing Numbers

004 007 039 049
053 066 072 080
083 139 173 191
198 257 286 294
302 306 307 384
398 405 408 416
431 458 490 497
500 504 521 524
525 564 601 612
613 632 637 644
646 664 673 697
705 709 734 738
767 768 784 793
821 859 909 926
937 953 987 990

Mar 19, 2023 09:10 IST

Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 Today at 2 pm

The Kerala state lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper BR-90 today on Sunday, March 19 at 2 pm. It’s your chance to win up to Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Summer Bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the event.

Read more

You can also check the LIVE UPDATES of the lucky draw here from 2 pm, as and when it is announced by the Kerala Lottery Department.

The Summer Bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the event. This year’s Summer Bumper lottery, which is being offered by the lottery department, will feature six series. As compared to last year, the number of prizes has been increased with a total of 1,53,433 prizes on offer.

The first, second, and third prize winners of the bumper will be awarded Rs 10 crore, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Online purchase of tickets is now not possible. It can only be purchased from authorised retailers in Kerala. People outside the state can purchase tickets but they have to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers in Kerala.

To claim their prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw, the winners must first verify their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number is listed in the published gazette, they should then visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize. The verification must be completed within 30 days of the results.

For prizes less than Rs 5,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim their prize.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS