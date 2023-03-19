Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-90 Results LIVE; 1st Prize Rs 10 Crore! Check Guessing Numbers Here

To claim their prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw, the winners must first verify their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If their ticket number is listed in the published gazette, they should then visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize.

The verification must be completed within 30 days of the results.

For prizes less than Rs 5,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

However, for prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim their prize.