Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-90 Results LIVE; 1st Prize Rs 10 Crore! Check Guessing Numbers Here

KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY 2023 BR-90: The Kerala state lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper BR-90 today on Sunday, March 19 at 2 pm. It’s your chance to win up to Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. Check guessing numbers of Kerala Summer Bumper BR-90 lucky draw below. Read More
1. Christmas New Year Bumper
2. Summer Bumper
3. Vishu Bumper
4. Monsoon Bumper
5. Thiruvonam Bumper
6. Pooja Bumper
MONDAY - Win-Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY - Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY - Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY - Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY - Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY - Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY - Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 Lakh
Participants of Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
You Can Also Check LIVE Updates of the result as and when it is announced here from 2 pm.
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
Yes, but they have to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers in Kerala.
No. Online purchase of tickets is now not possible. It can only be purchased from authorised retailers in Kerala.
1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 2,000
7th Prize: Rs. 1,000
8th Prize: Rs. 500
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
This year’s Summer Bumper lottery, which is being offered by the lottery department, will feature six series. As compared to last year, the number of prizes has been increased with a total of 1,53,433 prizes on offer.
004 007 039 049
053 066 072 080
083 139 173 191
198 257 286 294
302 306 307 384
398 405 408 416
431 458 490 497
500 504 521 524
525 564 601 612
613 632 637 644
646 664 673 697
705 709 734 738
767 768 784 793
821 859 909 926
937 953 987 990
The Summer Bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the event. This year’s Summer Bumper lottery, which is being offered by the lottery department, will feature six series. As compared to last year, the number of prizes has been increased with a total of 1,53,433 prizes on offer.
The first, second, and third prize winners of the bumper will be awarded Rs 10 crore, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Online purchase of tickets is now not possible. It can only be purchased from authorised retailers in Kerala. People outside the state can purchase tickets but they have to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers in Kerala.
To claim their prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw, the winners must first verify their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number is listed in the published gazette, they should then visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize. The verification must be completed within 30 days of the results.
For prizes less than Rs 5,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim their prize.
