Exclusive | Kerala Train Arson Accused 'Highly Radicalised', Watched Videos of Israr Ahmad, Zakir Naik

Shahrukh Saifi, the main accused in the Kerala train arson incident that resulted in the loss of three lives, is highly radicalised, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

So far, it has not been established whether he was in touch with any organisation or individual to carry out the attack, they added.

According to the sources, he decided to carry out the attack in Kerala only because the train ticket he had bought at the time was for the southern state.

He had paid for a ride on the Sampark Kranti Express that leaves New Delhi Railway Station at 1 pm.

Three people, including a minor girl, were killed and nine others received burn injuries after Saifi allegedly poured petrol on fellow passengers and set them afire on a Kannur-bound express train in Kerala on the night of April 2.

The accused, who also suffered injuries, was slapped with murder charges.

Saifi, a resident of southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police and central intelligence in Ratnagiri and was brought to Kozhikode where he is receiving treatment.

According to sources, he was giving contradictory statements to the police.

The sources said Saifi regularly watched videos of radical Islamists Israr Ahmad and Zakir Naik. He has also talked about his preference for Pakistani YouTube channels.

As CNN-News18 has reported earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe soon. This was delayed due to the absence of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA charge in the FIR.

