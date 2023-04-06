Quit Smoking, More Namaz Time: Kerala Train Attack Suspect's Personality Makeover Before Crime

27-year-old Shahrukh Saifi, who allegedly set a co-passenger fire inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid on Sunday, had reportedly made some changes in his lifestyle before the incident.

Saifi, who also runs a YouTube channel, started spending more time in namaz and quit smoking in June last year, India Today reported citing a police probe.

The police recovered some notes with the words “do it, let’s do it" from his possession. The notes have also mentioned Urdu words such as ‘Kurf’ and ‘Roshan hoga’. The police officials are now trying to decode the meaning.

Shahrukh Saifi was caught in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on April 5. News18 has learnt that Sharukh Saifi was at Ratnagiri civil hospital for treatment of head injuries that he received after falling off the train he had targeted in Kerala. He then, fled from the hospital.

After the tragic incident on April 2, the Kerala Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and apprehend the assailant.

After a sketch of the assailant was released by Kerala Police based on the statements of passengers who witnessed the incident, the suspect was caught from Ratnagiri by Maharashtra ATS.

In an interview with India Today, Shahrukh’s father Fakkruddin said that he believed that his son was misled and framed by some people.

“My son is not part of any organisation nor does he have any criminal record. We will wait for the police investigation to go forward," Fakkruddin said.

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

