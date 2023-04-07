Kerala Train Fire Incident Prime Suspect Shahrukh Saifi Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

Shahrukh Saifi, the prime suspect in the horrifying train fire incident in Kerala, was sentenced to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday. According to reports, he is on his way to the hospital for a medical examination. He is a resident of southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and the Kerala Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and apprehend the assailant.

On Thursday, he was examined by a team of doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College, Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant told reporters. Kant also said which provisions of law, including UAPA, should be invoked against the suspect — Shahrukh Saifi — and whether there were others behind the fire incident, would be decided after he was questioned.

Notably, the on-road journey of Saifi to Kozhikode from Ratnagiri witnessed some dramatic events on Thursday morning. After entering Kerala by road in the wee hours, as the police SUV carrying Saifi in the rear seat was passing through Kannur district it one of its tyres burst and the vehicle could not be used, a PTI report said.

A substitute vehicle was later arranged by the Edakkad police in Kannur district for onward journey did not start, delaying the journey further.

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

