Kerala: Fire Breaks Out in Train Involved in Arson Case 2 Months Ago, Officials Say 'Miscreant Activity' Likely

The fresh fire incident in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express comes two months after a man named Sharukh Saifi was held from Ratnagiri Railway Station of Maharashtra for setting on fire a co-passenger on the same train.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 09:57 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

The Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express (16306) train, which was parked after a service, was set ablaze at Kannur Railway Station around 1:25 am on Thursday morning. The fire originated in the general coach of the train.

Upon receiving information from the station master and officials on duty, the fire brigade swiftly arrived at the scene, and the fire was successfully extinguished by 2:20 am.

To prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the train, authorities made the decision to separate the other coaches. This proactive measure ensured that the entire train was not engulfed in flames. The train was originally scheduled to depart at 5:10 am.

According to the GRP, the fire took place due to miscreant activity and a case has been registered based on complaint by on-duty Station Master. A team of forensic experts visited the spot at 9am on Thursday.

CCTV footage captured an unidentified person entering the train with a can prior to the incident. Cop, however, are yet to confirm about the CCTV footage.

Saifi is accused of setting on fire a co-passenger on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid at around 9:45 pm on Sunday, April 2, when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city.

The National Investigation Agency last month raided nine addresses in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh following the interrogation of Shahrukh Saifi. The raids were carried out against people named by him, officials had told News18.

Saifi, a resident of Shaheen Bagh locality which shot to limelight in the winter of 2019-2020 for women-led protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, had allegedly said in his statement to the NIA that he was “instigated by people for this job".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Kerala train fire case in mid-April and started its probe charging the “highly radicalised" arrested accused Shahrukh Safi. The move followed an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 08:12 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 09:57 IST
