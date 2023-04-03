Noida Native Set Kerala Train on Fire, Taken Into Custody, Say Sources; SIT to Probe Incident

A native of Noida has been taken into custody by Kerala Police for allegedly setting a co-passenger on fire inside a moving train.

The man, identified as Shahrookh Saifi, has been taken into custody from Kannur, sources said.

The accused allegedly set on fire a co-passenger on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid at around 9:45 pm on Sunday when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city. Eight other passengers were injured in the process.

Hours later, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode.

At around 9.45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city, an unidentified man poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire resulting in burn injuries to at least eight persons, police said.

A suspicious bag, believed to be the luggage of the accused, was also found later which cropped up terror angle speculation. The cops, however, have said it is not seeming to be an act of terror as of now.

On asked if there is any terror or extremist angle to the case, Kerala DGP Kerala Anil Kant said, “It is part of enquiry only after enquiry we will know."

Kerala Police earlier released a sketch of the absconding accused.

SIT to Probe Fire Incident

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the fire incident onboard a train, which led to the loss of three lives including an infant, the previous night in Kozhikode district of the state.

CM Vijayan, in a statement, said the police have been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

He said the police were actively trying to catch hold of the assailant and the probe was being supervised by State Police Chief Anil Kant.

The CM further said the state government will take strong measures to ensure the safety of rail passengers and the Ministry of Railways will be requested to take all possible steps in the matter of passenger safety.

Inquiry On to Find Out Possible Maoist or Terror Angle, Says Kerala Minister

Kerala Ports Minsiter Ahammed Devarkovil said an inquiry is underway to find out more about the possible terror or Maoist angle in the Kerala train fire case in which a man set a co-passenger ablaze and injured several other passengers as well in the process.

“I spoke to the police , they are searching CCTV visuals. I am going there and will have a clear idea soon. Police suspects that a person believed to be around 25 years in age is suspected to have done this. Only after enquiry we can say if there is any terrorist or Maoist angle. It won’t be correct to say something like this openly before inquiry," he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has written to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention into the matter and asking to for compensation for the victims who were set ablaze on the train including those who died in the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here