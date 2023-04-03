Kerala Train Fire: Cops Release Sketch of Accused, CCTVs Being Scanned, SIT Formed; 'Terror Angle' Probe On   

The case of a man setting a co-passenger on fire inside a moving train has prompted the police to take up a thorough probe after three bodies were found later on the tracks, followed by the discovery of a suspicious bag that has led to a “terror angle" cropping up.

A man, yet to be identified, allegedly set on fire a co-passenger on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid at around 9:45 pm on Sunday when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city. Eight other passengers were injured in the process.

Hours later, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode.

At around 9.45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge here after crossing Kozhikode city, an unidentified man poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire resulting in burn injuries to at least eight persons, police said.

A suspicious bag, believed to be the luggage of the accused, was also found later which cropped up terror angle speculation. The cops, however, have said it is not seeming to be an act of terror as of now.

Kerala Train Fire Case Latest Updates:

-Kerala Police Releases Sketch of Accused

Kerala Police has released a sketch of the absconding accused. Police said CCTV visuals are also being scanned.

A purported CCTV visual believed to be of the accused after the crime has surfaced. A man can be seen talking on the phone and being picked up by someone on a bike.

-KPCC President Writes to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Seeking Intervention

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has written to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention into the matter and asking to for compensation for the victims who were set ablaze on the train including those who died in the incident.

-SIT to Be Formed, Terror Angle to be Probed, Says Police: State Police Chief DGP Anil Kant said a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe the matter, adding that an inquiry will tell if there is any terror or extremist angle.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed, details of this will be given after discussions with officials incurred IG north zone. He is on his way to Kannur for another pre-planned programme . He said will reach there and discuss," the DGP said.

“We have some clues, scientific investigation is ongoing. The case will be solved soon. We will be able to identify the accused soon," he said.

On being asked if there is any terrorist or extremist angle, he said, “It is part of inquiry. Only after enquiry we will know".

-Inquiry On to Find Out Possible Maoist or Terror Angle, Says Kerala Minister: Kerala Ports Minsiter Ahammed Devarkovil said an inquiry is underway to find out more about the possible terror or Maoist angle in the Kerala train fire case in which a man set a co-passenger ablaze and injured several other passengers as well in the process.

“I spoke to the police , they are searching CCTV visuals. I am going there and will have a clear idea soon. Police suspects that a person believed to be around 25 years in age is suspected to have done this. Only after enquiry we can say if there is any terrorist or Maoist angle. It won’t be correct to say something like this openly before inquiry," he said.

-No Major Clues in Suspicious Bag, Says Police: Police officials said the luggage believed to be that of the accused recovered from the train — Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express — contained a bottle of petrol and no other major clue. On thorough search, a tiffin box with chapatis was found in the bag.

“Besides that there were no other clues in the bag. It is not believed to be an act of terror. There is no information or links regarding that presently," he said.

-Man Accused of Causing Fire Incident Onboard Train in Kerala Yet to Be Identified, Says Police: Railway police on Monday said it was yet to identify the man who allegedly set fire to a co-passenger on board an express train leading to the death of three persons and injuries to nine others the previous night. A case of murder has been lodged against the accused, police said.

The bodies of a woman, a one-year-old infant and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode, late on Sunday night. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

“Investigation is going on. A forensic team is inspecting the site," a Railway police officer told news agency PTI. A senior police officer said CCTV visuals of the suspect have been found.

-What We Know So Far

Some of the injured suffered 50 per cent burns, but presently their health condition is stable, a Railway police officer said.

The bodies found on the tracks did not have any burns, he added. The accused had escaped soon after the incident, while the injured were shifted to hospitals after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

When the train reached Kannur, a few passengers complained that a woman and a child were missing after the incident.

“A man, who was injured, kept looking for a woman and a child. We found footwear and a mobile phone of that woman," a passenger told the media at Kannur.

Soon after the news of the missing persons came out, the city police inspected the tracks and found three bodies, including the woman and the child and a mid-aged man.

