Kerala: Train Skips Station, Reverses Almost 1 Km to Pick Waiting Passengers

A Shoranur-bound train jumped a scheduled stop only to reverse nearly 1 km minutes later to pick up passengers in Kerala. The incident took place at 7:45 am on Monday when the 16302 Venad Express from Thiruvananthapuram moved past Cheriyanad, a ‘D grade station’ leaving passengers waiting.

A rail official attributed the mishappening to the lack of signal at the Cheriyanad station. “There is no signal at Cheriyanad as it is only a halt station. There might have been an error by the loco pilots. They noticed it when the train had crossed some metres," TOI quoted the rail official as saying.

Venad Express came to a halt after moving a few hundred metres therefore it had to reverse 700 metres to the station. “There was a lapse of around 8 minutes in the schedule but the drivers made it up for it later," the official added.

Advertisement

Quoting railway sources, a TOI report said no passenger faced any ‘inconvenience’ as people were able to get off and board after the train reverted.

An explanation would be sought from the loco pilots over the incident as part of norms, the railway official said.