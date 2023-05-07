Kerala: 22 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Malappuram; PM Announces Rs 2L Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased

At least 22 people have lost their lives after a houseboat, which was ferrying tourists capsized in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday. Eight people are in the hospital as the search operations have resumed.

While the officials are not able to find out the exact number of people in the boat, they are assuming that around 35 people were present on the boat at the time of the incident.

The boat had two decks, the upper one where people could stand and the Lower one with seats. The incident happened around 7.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for them.

In a tweet, the PMO said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM Modi."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday visited Taluk Hospital in Malappuram district where survivors of the incident are admitted and is also expected to visit the accident site.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends."

Kerala Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas is on his way to Thanoor from Kozhikode, sources added.

The fire department, police officers, along with the locals and several boatmen are providing assistance to the rescue operations.

The search and rescue operations are ongoing and are expected to continue for a while. Efforts are being made to bring the capsized boat to the shore.

At least ten people have been admitted to nearby private and government hospitals, police said, news agency PTI reported.

President Droupadi Murmu said that she was “deeply saddened by the tragic boat accident in Kerala. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also wished and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

The exact cause of the accident was not known at present, police said.

