Kerala: Two Officers Suspended For Laxity In Handling Sexual Assault Case in Thiruvananthapuram

Two police officers of Pettah police station in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram have been placed under suspension for laxity in responding to a distress call of a woman who was allegedly subjected to sexual assault near her house, during the late hours, a week ago.

The alleged incident occurred on March 13 around 11 pm, when a 48-year-old woman from Moolavilakam, in Thiruvananthapuram city was assaulted sexually and physically by an unknown person.

In her complaint, the woman said she left her house around 11 pm on March 13, on her two-wheeler, to buy medicine.

“Halfway through she returned as she forgot to take cash. Suddenly she noticed a vehicle was riding close to her two-wheeler. When she was about to enter the compound of her house, the man attacked her by touching her inappropriately. When she resisted the attack and asked him not to touch her body he dragged her by holding on to her hair and hit her head on the compound wall," police said.

The woman alleged that even though she cried loudly for help, nobody came out of their houses. She claimed that she was able to save herself after she hit her assailant with a piece of brick, after which he fled away in his vehicle.

The woman said her daughter informed the Pettah police of the incident soon after she returned home. However, the police allegedly did not help her immediately.

The woman claimed the police did not send help and her daughter had to take her to the hospital on a two-wheeler. They also asked her to come to the police station to record her statement.

While no subsequent action was taken, the Pettah police finally registered a case on the third day of the incident after the survivor had petitioned the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City), following this two police officials were suspended on Monday evening.

