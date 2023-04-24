PM Modi Wears Traditional 'Mundu', Receives Grand Welcome With Flower Shower in Kochi | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given an enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Kochi on Monday with crowds of BJP workers and supporters lining both sides of the nearly two-kilometre-long route of his roadshow from the INS Garuda naval air station to the Yuvam 2023 conclave event location at the Sacred Heart College Grounds.

Modi landed at the naval air station after 5 PM and commenced his road show from there around 5.40 PM.

Modi, attired in traditional Kerala clothing: a kasavu mundu, a shawl and a kurta, commenced the roadshow on foot, waving to the people on either side of the road. A tight security net was in place, with thousands of police personnel deployed to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety.

Advertisement

People of all age groups from various parts of the state were lined up on both sides of the road, hours in advance, to welcome Modi and showered him with flowers.

Before his arrival, security was tightened along the route of the roadshow with 2,060 police personnel being deployed in the city as part of the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

PM Modi began the roadshow surrounded by SPG personnel and security vehicles in the front and back. However, he later climbed onto an SUV and stood on its footboard to wave back at the enthusiastic crowds.

BJP workers and supporters, sporting party hats and holding placards with Modi’s picture, lined both sides of the road and cheered him on with slogans of ‘Modi-Modi’ and drum beats. The route was adorned with huge cutouts and posters of the PM and the programmes he was scheduled to attend in Kerala. Despite the scorching sun, thousands, including celebrities, had arrived hours in advance to secure seats at the Yuvam 2023 event venue and eagerly awaited the PM’s arrival.

Advertisement

Congress leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony’s son Anil, who recently joined BJP, actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi and actors Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali were among those who were waiting at the venue to greet the PM.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend several programmes and meet with senior church leaders during his two-day visit to Kerala.

‘Yuvam 2023’

Advertisement

At the college ground, the PM addressed a public meeting and was scheduled to interact with the youth as part of the ‘Yuvam 2023’ programme.

According to reports, senior BJP leaders have confirmed that Modi will be meeting senior priests of the Christian community after the youth conclave.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel on Tuesday morning by air from INS Garuda to Thiruvananthapuram airport, from where he will proceed by road to Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station.

Advertisement

He will then flag off the Vande Bharat Express train, which has been allocated to Kerala. The next destination is the Kerala Central Stadium in the capital city, where he will attend various other programs and lay the foundation stone for the country’s first Digital Science Park. After that, around noon on Tuesday, he will depart from Kerala to Gujarat.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here