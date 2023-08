Kerala:15-year-old Boy Tries to Kill Father for Scolding Him

A 15-year-old boy in Kerala allegedly attempted to kill his father after a quarrel ensued between them and later, the boy tried to kill himself, police said on Monday. The incident was reported from Pothencode in this district on Saturday.

The boy allegedly attacked his father after he scolded him for some reason. “It seems like the boy attacked his father for scolding him and hit his head multiple times with a hammer," a police officer told PTI.