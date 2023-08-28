Trends :Happy OnamAsia Cup 2023Jawan TrailerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Kerala:15-year-old Boy Tries to Kill Father for Scolding Him

Kerala:15-year-old Boy Tries to Kill Father for Scolding Him

The boy allegedly attacked his father after he scolded him for some reason. However, the father escaped from the room and ran out of the house

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 12:51 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

The boy later attempted to hang himself inside the room, but the locals and the police rescued him.(Representational Image: News18)
The boy later attempted to hang himself inside the room, but the locals and the police rescued him.(Representational Image: News18)

A 15-year-old boy in Kerala allegedly attempted to kill his father after a quarrel ensued between them and later, the boy tried to kill himself, police said on Monday. The incident was reported from Pothencode in this district on Saturday.

The boy allegedly attacked his father after he scolded him for some reason. “It seems like the boy attacked his father for scolding him and hit his head multiple times with a hammer," a police officer told PTI.

top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • However, the father escaped from the room and ran out of the house, the police added. The boy later attempted to hang himself inside the room, but the locals and the police rescued him.

    Police said both of them are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 28, 2023, 12:51 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 12:51 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App