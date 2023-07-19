Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Phulwari Sharif Case: Key PFI Operative Held in Bihar's East Champaran

Phulwari Sharif Case: Key PFI Operative Held in Bihar's East Champaran

According to the police headquarters here, Yakoob Khan, alias Sultan, was nabbed in Uttar Govindara village in East Champaran district and handed over to the NIA

Advertisement

Published By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 11:57 IST

Patna, India

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the district police (Representational Image: PTI)
He was arrested in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the district police (Representational Image: PTI)

Bihar police on Wednesday arrested a key accused in the PFI Phulwari Sharif module case wanted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA), taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.

According to the police headquarters here, Yakoob Khan, alias Sultan, was nabbed in Uttar Govindara village in East Champaran district and handed over to the NIA.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the district police.

Khan, who belongs to a nearby village, has been on the NIA radar ever since the PFI’s network was busted in Bihar capital’s Phulwari Sharif locality last year, shortly before a ban was imposed on the organisation.

Advertisement

According to the NIA, Khan worked as a physical trainer but was allegedly involved in posting videos on social media “aimed at spreading communal tensions." NIA has also accused him of involvement in a conspiracy to “execute a targeted killing", conducting recce and procuring weapons.

top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • Bihar police claimed that with Khan’s arrest, it has succeeded in catching three of the six accused about whom inputs were received from the NIA.

    In March, Irshad Alam was nabbed in East Champaran, while Mumtaz Ansari, belonging to the same district, was caught with the help of local police in Tamil Nadu last month.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: July 19, 2023, 15:11 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 11:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App