Phulwari Sharif Case: Key PFI Operative Held in Bihar's East Champaran

Bihar police on Wednesday arrested a key accused in the PFI Phulwari Sharif module case wanted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA), taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.

According to the police headquarters here, Yakoob Khan, alias Sultan, was nabbed in Uttar Govindara village in East Champaran district and handed over to the NIA.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the district police.

Khan, who belongs to a nearby village, has been on the NIA radar ever since the PFI’s network was busted in Bihar capital’s Phulwari Sharif locality last year, shortly before a ban was imposed on the organisation.

Advertisement

According to the NIA, Khan worked as a physical trainer but was allegedly involved in posting videos on social media “aimed at spreading communal tensions." NIA has also accused him of involvement in a conspiracy to “execute a targeted killing", conducting recce and procuring weapons.