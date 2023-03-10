An important three-day annual meeting of the highest decision-making body of RSS, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, will take place from March 12-14 in Samalkha, Haryana. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all joint general secretaries, office bearers along with the 1,400 representatives of all organisations of the RSS will participate in the meeting. Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also be present for all three days, News18 has learnt.

Sunil Ambekar, RSS publicity incharge, said that 100 years of the Sangh will be completed in 2025, and so programmes related to that and work on expansion plans of the outfit will be discussed at the meeting. Focus will be on increasing the number of shakhas because the Sangh believes that the shakha is the centre of social change, and along with this there will be a discussion on social outreach programmes for different sections of society, which can be connected with the RSS. A plan will also be prepared on Seva, while an action plan will be drafted for how people can be connected to the Sangh.

Ambekar also added that swayamsevaks will celebrate the Nirvana festival of Bhagwan Mahavir; for this, a special mention will be made in the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha and a plan will be prepared.

He also said that special focus in the meeting will be on how to create an atmosphere of harmony in society and what role the RSS can play in that as well as what should be the role of the common man with civic duties and how they can fulfil them.

The working experiences of different organisations in the previous year will be discussed in the meeting and plans for the next year will also be formulated. A few resolutions will also be passed in this annual meeting.

The RSS Pratinidhi Sabha meeting will conclude on March 14 following which Hosabale will hold a press conference about it.

