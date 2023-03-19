Called 'Bhindranwale 2.0' by Supporters, Amritpal Singh Brought to Punjab by ISI to Spark Unrest: Intel Docs

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, against whom Punjab Police has launched a massive manhunt, was brought to the state from Dubai by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), intel documents suggest.

The documents further read that Amritpal Singh is a close associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, chief of International Sikh Youth Federation, a banned outfit designated as a terror organization by India.

PUNJAB NEWS LIVE UPDATES

Rode is the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant killed in Operation Blue Star in June 1984 who was a leading name in Khalistan Movement.

The documents, accessed by CNN News18, read that when Amritpal was in Dubai, he was in close touch with Rode’s brother Jaswant. It also says that Avtar Singh Khanda, a UK-based SAD activist and a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Jagtar Singh Tara, is the main handler of Amritpal Singh and the brains behind his meteoric rise in Punjab.

Advertisement

The document states that Khanda has close links with Paramjit Singh Pamma who is associated with Babbar Khalsa international. “They have a deadly and deliberate aim of destabilizing Punjab by ideological indoctrination and have a big influence on Amritpal Singh," the paper reads.

ALSO READ | Amritpal Singh: All About The Khalistan Sympathiser Who’s Trying to Rebrand Himself as Bhindranwale 2.0

It further said that the groups have been attempting to build improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using common chemicals by giving live demonstration in Birmingham and Glasgow.

Sources told CNN News18 that Amritpal Singh was brought from Dubai to Punjab, by the ISI, for the purpose of spreading violence.

“Singh, a patron of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation, that was previously led by Deep Sidhu, who was killed in a road accident in February 2022, is an NRI and worked as a truck driver in Dubai," sources said.

It was further learnt that while in Dubai he established contact with the ISI, which planted him in Punjab. Agencies also believe that Singh took the help of Amrit Sanchar to set up his organization and later launched a campaign called ‘Khalsa Waheer’ and strengthened his organization by visiting villages of Punjab.

Advertisement

Recently, in a number of videos of his public appearance, Amritpal Singh was seen surrounded with his armed supporters like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He has also been named as Bhindranwale 2.0 by his supporters.

Read all the Latest India News here