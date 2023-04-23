Amritpal Singh Wanted to Surrender Before Public Gathering, Asked for Relaxation in NSA | Inside Scoop on Arrest

Amritpal Singh was in touch with mediators and wanted to surrender before a public gathering, top Intelligence sources told News18, adding that this option was not agreed upon by the agencies.

Khalistani sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday morning from Punjab’s Moga after a massive manhunt that went on for over a month.

Giving exclusive inside details of Amritpal Singh’s arrest to News18, top Intel sources said multiple demands of radical preacher were turned down by agencies before his arrest.

Inside Details of Amritpal Singh Arrest

-Top Intelligence sources said Amritpal Singh was in touch with mediators and wanted to surrender before a public gathering. This option was refused straight away by agencies.

-Amritpal Singh wanted relaxation in NSA and this demand was was also turned down.

-Amritpal Singh, sources said, was under pressure and had expressed his desire to surrender before state police. This was accepted, sources added.

-Amritpal Singh told police he is not guilty of any wrongdoing and that he should have been told about the arrest. “I would have done it myself," he said.

Sustained interrogation will bring facts about Georgia and Pakistan, sources added.

Amritpal Singh’s Arrest

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rode village in Moga after his surrender through an address in a gurdwara. Sources said Amritpal Singh will kept in a jail in Assam amid apprehensions that he might expand his network if kept in jail in Punjab.

Punjab Police confirmed the arrest of Amritpal Singh and urged citizens through its official Twitter handle to maintain peace and harmony and not share fake news.

The arrest of absconding ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh comes after a massive manhunt that went on for over a month and had begun on March 18 when Singh managed to escape the police crackdown in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and changing appearances.

In follow up actions, Amritpal Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Amritpal Singh had escaped the police crackdown twice — first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh.

In the subsequent days, Amripal Singh was sighted in several CCTV footage and photos with changed appearances at many places, including Patiala, Kurukshetra and Delhi.

