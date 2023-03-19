India summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi on Sunday late evening to lodge a “strong protest" after some pro-Khalistani groups replaced the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the police crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides. Singh, a self-styled radical preacher, has been on the run since the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Saturday and arrested 78 members of his outfit.

Protesting against the police action, some pro-Khalistani groups replaced the Tricolour with the Khalistani flag at the Indian High Commission earlier in the day. In videos that were shared on social media, the groups could be heard raising ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans, along with slogans slamming the Indian government. They also waved Amritpal Singh’s poster, voicing their support for him.

Following the protest by the “separatist and extremist elements", the MEA issued a statement asking for an “explanation" for the “complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention."

The statement said that New Delhi “finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK".

“It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the statement tweeted by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi read.

UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis also condemned the incident, saying it’s “disgraceful".

“I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable," said Ellis.

Crackdown against Amritpal Singh

Dubai-returned Amritpal, who has now been declared a fugitive, became the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

The crackdown against Amritpal has come weeks after he and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, extracting an assurance that an arrested man would be released.

Security agencies had raised a red flag after intelligence inputs suggested that Amritpal was using drug de-addiction centres and a gurdwara for stockpiling weapons and preparing youths to carry out suicide attacks.

A thick dossier prepared with inputs from various security agencies claimed that Amritpal, who returned from Dubai last year allegedly at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistan sympathisers residing overseas, was mainly engaged in brainwashing youths to become “khadkoos" or human bombs.

Police on Sunday conducted flag marches and searches across Punjab in their manhunt for radical preacher Singh, arresting 34 more supporters and shifting four men in custody to a jail in far-off Assam.

(With PTI inputs)

