Khalistani Support to Amritpal Singh’s 'Waris Punjab De'? CNN-News18 Untangles Punjab Web

In a revelation that could help untangle the complex web of the Khalistan threat in Punjab, CNN-News18 has learnt that Avtar Singh Khanda — founder member of ‘Waris Punjab De’ — is the self-styled chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Intelligence agencies have evidence that UK-based Khanda uses the cover name Ranjodh Singh and runs his Facebook profiles Avtar Singh Azaad (Ranjodh) and Ranjodh Singh (Avtar Singh).

Khanda’s father, Kulwant Singh Khukrana, was a KLF terrorist who was killed in a police encounter in 1991.

Under the alias Ranjodh Singh, Khanda releases KLF’s press notes blaming the Indian government for atrocities against the Sikh community all across the world. The first such note was published on November 20, 2022, claiming that “…the high level meeting of Khalistan Liberation Force’s top-brass was held at a secret location".

“During the meeting, KLF’s high command appointed Bhai Ranjodh Singh as the new Jathedar of Khalistan Liberation Force. He served in Sikh armed struggle along with Shaheed Jathedar Harmeet Singh PhD and is determined to walk on the footsteps of the Jathedar PhD and many other martyrs of Khalistan resistance…" the note said.

Further, on March 20 this year, he released yet another press note, touching upon the issue of arrest of the associates of Amritpal Singh — the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’. The note blamed the Indian security agencies and Punjab Police for the prevailing situation in the state.

It also threatened the agencies and police officers with dire consequences and reminded them of the repercussions faced by then DIG Avtar Singh Atwal and SSP Gobind Ram during militancy in Punjab.

According to sources, Khanda is instigating the Sikh youth in Punjab and elsewhere for the separatist cause, pro-Khalistan struggle and anti-India activities. Being a founder member and the main guiding force behind ‘Waris Punjab De’, his aim is to radicalise Sikh youth for a separate state through armed struggle under the aegis of the KLF.

Further, highly credible sources revealed that Khanda will soon start taking responsibility for terror attacks in various parts of India.

Punjab Police have launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The elusive preacher, however, escaped when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

