Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Khaps, Farmers Block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Khaps, Farmers Block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Meanwhile, in most parts of Haryana, the call for the strike failed to evoke any response and life remained normal

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 15:16 IST

Chandigarh, India

Vehicles were seen stranded on the road as a result of this (File photo: PTI)
Vehicles were seen stranded on the road as a result of this (File photo: PTI)

Activists of some Khaps and farmers on Wednesday blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in Jhajjar district as part of a ‘Haryana Bandh’ call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and other issues.

Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti outfit, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh and imposed a blockade.

Vehicles were seen stranded on the road as a result of this.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain told PTI that they were trying to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade.

Advertisement

Dalal told reporters at the site that as part of his outfit’s Haryana Bandh call, 25 demands had been raised, including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee of crop MSP and enhanced compensation for land.

Meanwhile, in most parts of Haryana, the call for the strike failed to evoke any response and life remained normal.

In Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak, there was an additional deployment of police.

top videos
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Siddhant, Navya On Movie Date | Kaushals Wish Sharvari On B'day | Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Team Up
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • A few days ago, a meeting had been convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar where the strike call was given in support of the demands.

    The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 15:14 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 15:16 IST
    Read More