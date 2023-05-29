Karnataka: 10, Including 2 Kids, Killed As Car Collides With Bus in Mysuru; Rs 2L Ex-gratia Announced

Two children were among 10 killed on the spot and three people injured following a head-on collision between a car and a private bus in near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road in Mysuru on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased.

As per police reports, the car involved in the accident was severely mangled, indicating a forceful head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured individuals have been swiftly transported to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

Sources have confirmed that among the deceased, two of them were children. Officials stated that with the assistance of local residents, fire and emergency personnel managed to extract the bodies from the severely damaged car by utilizing a spreader and metal cutters. The bodies were found in a “very bad" condition, they said.

According to a police officer, the deceased hailed from Sanganakallu in Ballari district. They were on their way back from B R Hills, traveling in a hired Innova car when the incident occurred and had their reserved train tickets from Mysuru to Ballari for the evening.

The private bus was said to be on its way towards Kollegala. The three injured, also passengers of the car, have been shifted to Chamarajanagara hospital. One of them is in serious condition, while the two others are stable, the officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of those killed in the tragedy. “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies in Mysuru and Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the incident and directed the Deputy Commissioner to visit the accident spot and the hospital.

“Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured," he said in a tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences in a tweet and prayed for speedy recovery for those injured.

“Pained to learn about the unfortunate loss of lives including those of children in a road accident in Mysuru. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation will follow.

(With inputs from PTI)