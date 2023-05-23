'Killed Her Because...': MP Cop Shoots At Woman, Her Family, Later Dies By Suicide

In a shocking incident that has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a policeman allegedly opened fire at a 25-year-old woman and her family members in a fit of rage after a love affair gone awry. In the attack, the woman’s father lost his life, while she and her brother are said to be in critical condition at a hospital. After sharing a post on Facebook, the accused cop also died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

In a social media post, the accused claimed that he was in a relationship with the woman Shivani, who belongs to the Shajapur district in the state.

The accused, identified as Subhash Kharadi, worked as a police driver in Dewas. On Sunday night, he allegedly entered the residence of the victim’s father Jakir Khan with a country-made pistol and shot the woman, her father, and her brother.

After carrying out the heinous crime, he allegedly put up a Facebook post with pictures of him and the woman, with the caption that reads, “I killed her because she betrayed me. I have given her a pain that she will never forget." Hours later, his mutilated body was found on railway tracks.

As per the police, the tragic incident is the outcome of a love affair between the accused and the woman.

The woman was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to Indore for better treatment.

District police chief Yashpal Singh Rajput was quoted as saying by NDTV that the investigation is underway. Sattar Khan, former sarpanch of the area, was quoted as saying that police should ensure a speedy and timely probe into the matter and get the family justice.