Know How to Drive Bus, Truck? Exciting Jobs For Karnataka Drivers in Europe | Check Criteria, Salary

Do you know how to drive a bus or a truck? Can you speak decent English? Well, you may just have a chance to move to Europe and earn 4 to 5 times more than what you are earning now.

International Migration Centre – Karnataka (IMC-K), which comes under the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of the Karnataka government, is recruiting bus and truck drivers to work in Poland and Hungary.

This is the first time such hiring is happening in the state, said district counsellor Mohit while sharing details of the job. Though there is no education qualification required, candidates must possess good communication skills and have an Indian heavy truck license obtained before 2009.

Those who meet these criteria are required to undergo a driving test at an automated track in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on June 20-21. Once selected, candidates will be given six months of training during which they will get a stipend of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Air tickets and visas will be free of cost and salary in respective countries when converted to Indian rupees will be Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per month, said officials of the department.